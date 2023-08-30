LAWRENCEBURG, TN — Willie Louise “Lady Bill” Leatherwood Wilburn, 90, died August 28, 2023. Visitation will be Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Gum Springs Baptist Church. Funeral will follow at 2 p.m. at the church with burial in Union Hill Cemetery. Neal Funeral Home is directing.

