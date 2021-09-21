FLORENCE — Willie Mae Lack, 85, died September 19, 2021. Visitation will be Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Pentecostals of Florence. Services will follow at 1 p.m. at the church with burial in Rhodesville Cemetery. Williams Funeral Home of Florence directing.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.