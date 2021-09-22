FLORENCE — Willie Mae Lack, 85, of Florence passed away Sunday, September 19, 2021.
Visitation will be Friday, September 24, 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM at The Pentecostals of Florence. Service will follow at 1:00 PM at the church with Pastor Bobby Crosswhite and Co-Pastor Greg Daniel officiating. Interment will be in Rhodesville Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Jim Wright, Joe Pitts, Berlon Sharp, Bobby Griffus, Mike Lack, Jerome Risner, and Michael Risner.
Mrs. Lack was a member of Pentecostals of Florence and was retired from JCPenney. She was preceded in death by her husband, Johnny Lack; daughter, Michelle Lack Wright; granddaughter, Savannah Grace Wright; parents, Edward and Stella Mae Vaden; brother, Ronnie Vaden; and sister, Evelyn Risner.
Survivors include her son, Jeff Lack (Linda); brothers, Jimmy Vaden (Brenda) and Hubert Vaden; grandchildren, Mitchel Lack (Delayah) and Jordan Lack.
