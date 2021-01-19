WAYNESBORO, TENNESSEE — Willie Marie “Bill” Walker Graham, 94, died January 17, 2021. Graveside service will be Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Memorial Gardens, Waynesboro with Shackelford Funeral Home directing. She was a wonderful Christian lady.

