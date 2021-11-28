LEIGHTON — Willie McCoy Jr., 68, died Wednesday, November 24 2021. Public viewing will be Monday, November 29, 2021. The funeral service will be at 2 p.m., Tuesday November 30, 2021. Both will be at Jackson Memory Funeral Home.

