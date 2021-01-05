HALEYVILLE — Willie Oursler Hunt, 74, died January 2, 2021. Visitation will be Thursday from 3 to 5 p.m. at Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville. Burial will be Friday at 1:15 p.m. at Alabama National Cemetery, Montevallo.

