MUSCLE SHOALS — Willie Ralph Mayfield, 83, died August 24, 2022. Public viewing will be today from 1 to 6 p.m. and visitation from 5 to 6 p.m. at Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. Funeral will be Saturday at 11 a.m. at Mt. Sinai Institutional Baptist Church, North Chicago, IL, entombment Warren Cemetery, Gurnee, IL. Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Tuscumbia, and Bradshaw-Range Funeral Home, Waukengan, IL, directing.

