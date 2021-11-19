LIMA, OHIO
Mrs. Willie Ruth Griffin, 87, died at her residence in Lima, OH surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Russellville, AL on June 21, 1934, to Ardell Moss and Garfield Gholston. She had been married to John Griffin, Sr. who preceded her in death on March 21, 1996.
Ruth loved fishing, cooking, and listening to the blues. Her favorite saying was “You just got to hang on in there.”
She leaves to cherish her memories four sons, Louis (Mattie) Smith Sr., Tuscumbia, AL, John Griffin Jr., Lima OH, Alex (Elizabeth) Griffin, Morrilton, AR, Michael Griffin, Dayton, OH; six daughters, Lois (James) Hampton, Seattle, WA, Mary (Neal) Simpson- Irons, Stephanie Griffin, Lima, OH, LaDonna (Rush) King, Gulfport, MS, Lisa (Jerry) Brenneman, Spencerville, OH, and Ullanda Haley, Tuscumbia, AL.
She is survived by a host of grandchildren, greatgrandchildren, and great- great-grandchildren.
Ruth was preceded in death by her mother and stepfather, James Loyd; sister, Leatha Johnson; granddaughter, Sheree Smith; grandson, Austin “Red” Morris, and sister-in-law, Mary Carson.
Homegoing services will be held at the graveside Saturday, November 20 at 3:30 at Shoals Memorial Gardens with Reverend Ernest Smith officiating. The public viewing will be today, 10:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. Services have been entrusted to Thompson & Son Funeral Home, Tuscumbia, AL.
Commented