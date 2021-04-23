FLORENCE — Corporal Willie S. Hickman, 92, died April 21, 2021. Visitation will be Monday from 12 to 1:30 p.m. at Elkins Funeral Home. A graveside with full military honors will follow at 2 p.m. at Greenview Memorial Park.

