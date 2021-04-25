FLORENCE — Corporal Willie S. Hickman, age 92, of Florence, Alabama, passed peacefully on April 21, 2021. A veteran of the Korean War, he served in the United States Marine Corps in the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, Fleet Marine Force of the Marine Corps Air Station in Cherry Point, North Carolina. He was awarded the National Defense Service Medal.
Cpl. Hickman was born September 21, 1928 in Florence, Alabama to Willie B. and Louise. He attended St. Joseph Catholic School, Patton School, Gilbert School, Appleby Junior High School, and Coffee High School. He married the love of his life, Betty on December 6, 1947.
Cpl. Hickman began working at age nine. In 1952, he joined the armed forces and was assigned to the United States Marine Corps base camp at Cherry Point, North Carolina where he served stateside. After serving his country, he returned to Florence where he would build a successful career in automotive parts as a highly sought after manager and expert on both domestic and foreign automobiles. He loved antique cars, especially his own 1933 Chevrolet Coupe, and was an active member of the Muscle Shoals Region Antique Automobile Club of America for several decades including serving as its president. He retired in 1994 after 57 years of hard work and service to others.
Cpl. Hickman was greeted in Heaven by his dearest Betty, their infant daughter, Willie Frances, his parents, siblings, and a host of friends and family. He is survived by his daughter, Jeanie Hickman Bates and husband, Marion, Lawrenceburg, TN; granddaughter, Melissa Hickman Bailey and husband, David, Florence, AL; grandson, Will Echols and wife, Brittney, Florence, AL; stepgrandsons, Blaine Bates and Alex Bates, Lawrenceburg, TN; two great-grandchildren, John David Bailey and Olivia Melissa Bailey, and several nieces, nephews, and friends.
Visitation will be held Monday April 26 from 12:00 noon until 1:30 p.m. at Elkins Funeral Home, Florence. A graveside service with full military honors will follow at 2:00 p.m. at Greenview Memorial Park. Reverend Dwayne McDuff will officiate. Pallbearers include: John McKelvey, Lee McKelvey, Kyle McKelvey, Wayne McDuff, Keith Vaughn, and Gerry Vaughn.
Please consider memorial contributions in honor of John David and Olivia Bailey to St. Joseph School, 115 Plum Street, Florence, AL 35630 or Huntingdon College, 1500 East Fairview Avenue, Montgomery, AL 36106, or the Alabama Free Will Baptist Children’s Home in honor of Jeanie Bates, Post Office Box 8, Eldridge, AL 35554.
The family of Cpl. Hickman gratefully acknowledges the staff and nurses of El Reposo Nursing Facility and Home Instead Senior Care with special heartfelt appreciation to: St. Joseph Catholic Church, Fr. Joseph Kuzhichalil, Mrs. Kim Kroeger, Mr. John Foust, the staff of the City of Florence Office of Planning and Community Development; Mrs. Beth Anerton, Mrs. Brooke Allard, Mrs. Lisa Holloway, Mr. Cody Spielman, and Mrs. Reginna Blankenship.
You are invited to leave condolences at www.elkinsfuneralhome.com.
Commented