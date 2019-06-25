MUSCLE SHOALS — Mr. Willie T. Eggleston of Muscle Shoals passed Friday, June 21, 2019.
Visitation with the family will be tonight from 6 to 8 at Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. Funeral service for Mr. Eggleston will be noon Wednesday, June 26, 2019, Cave Spring Missionary Baptist Church, Tuscumbia, Reverend Flip Ingram officiating. Burial in Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Leighton. The body will be placed in the church at 11 a.m. The public viewing will be today from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Tuscumbia, directing
Commented