FLORENCE — Willie Teen Boddie, 84, died February 12, 2020. Funeral will be Saturday at 11 a.m. at First Missionary Baptist Church, Tuscumbia, burial in Shoals Memorial Gardens, Tuscumbia. The body will be placed in the church at 10 a.m. Public viewing will be Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Florence, directing.

Loading...
Loading...