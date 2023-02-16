FLORENCE — Willie Thomas “Tommy” Grissom, 84, of Florence, passed away Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at his residence. He was retired from Reynolds Aluminum. He was a United States Navy veteran and a member of Muscle Shoals Baptist Church.

