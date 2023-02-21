RUSSELLVILLE — Willie Walter Hamilton, 75, died February 17, 2023. Visitation will be Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. with the funeral folowing at 12 p.m. in the Chapel of Pinkard Funeral Home of Russellville. Interment will be in Fairview Cemetery. www.pinkardfh.com

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Tags

Recommended for you