RUSSELLVILLE — Willie Walter Hamilton, 75, died February 17, 2023. Visitation will be Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. with the funeral folowing at 12 p.m. in the Chapel of Pinkard Funeral Home of Russellville. Interment will be in Fairview Cemetery. www.pinkardfh.com
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@timesdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call (256)-340-2384.
Latest News
- Ukraine's year of pain, death —and also nation-building
- Don Lemon to return to 'CNN This Morning' after training
- UNA seeks 1,830 to join giving initiative
- Harrison wants taxes on groceries eliminated
- 3rd case of Chronic Wasting Disease found in Lauderdale Co.
- Authorities: Florence woman missing since Christmas
- Sheriff said website being updated, but inmate roster is available
- Hospital officials: COVID numbers 'are not trailing off'
Most Read
Articles
- $50M 'walkable community' to be developed in west Florence
- Fisherman finds body of missing Florence man
- Ex-parks and rec director faces charges
- Titus already earning his keep
- Former foster mother sentenced to 1 year in prison
- Muscle Shoals man faces numerous drug charges
- Food Truck Rally organizers seek vendors
- Covenant Christian realigns administration
- Rogersville man facing sexual abuse charge
- 2 face drug trafficking charges
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sign up for our Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Read
Articles
- $50M 'walkable community' to be developed in west Florence
- Fisherman finds body of missing Florence man
- Sure shot: Last-second 3 lifts Flame to regional final
- Ex-parks and rec director faces charges
- Titus already earning his keep
- John David Hargett
- Lorinda Faye Dickerson Hammond
- Shelia Clemons Rhodes
- Former foster mother sentenced to 1 year in prison
- Daniel Eugene Hamm
Images
Videos
Commented
- A lasting impact: Troop 145 says scouting built character (1)
- US is struggling for its very soul (1)
- TVA: No plans to reopen Wilson Dam to the public (1)
- Missing boater press conference 1/30/23 (1)
- Attempted murder suspect's trial delayed again (1)
- Poll shows support for school choice among Alabama GOP voters (1)
- Liles' focus is his community (1)
- Leighton woman found with a stolen truck, $20K of tools (1)
- City approves over $33 million in bonds (1)
Commented