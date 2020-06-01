ROGERSVILLE — Willis Glover, 87, of Rogersville died Sunday, May 31, 2020, at Florence Nursing and Rehab.
A graveside service will be Wednesday, June 3, 2020, 11 a.m. at Pettus Cemetery, Elkins East Chapel is assisting the family.
Mr. Glover retired from Reynolds after 36 years of employment as an Ironworker. He was a volunteer firefighter with the Elgin Fire Department. He enjoyed restoring antique tractors.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Joet Glover; brothers, Edward and Morris Glover; parents, Orville and Ora Bell Glover.
Mr. Glover is survived by his three sons, Frank Glover (Candis), Joel Glover (Stacey), and Harvey Glover (Lisa); grandchildren, Ryan Glover (Ashley), Mollie Vinson (Gatlan), Hunter Glover, and Matthew Glover; great-grandchildren, Tucker, Eliza, Callen, and Case; sister, Carolyn Martin; brother, Gerald Glover.
Pallbearers will be his sons and grandsons.
