FLORENCE — Willodean “Deanie” Long Caldwell Holt, 74 years old of Florence, AL passed away November 24, 2019.
Visitation will be today, November 26, 2019, from noon to 1 p.m. at Akins Funeral Home in Russellville. Funeral service will immediately follow at 1 p.m. in the Chapel of Akins Funeral Home. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens.
Deanie was born May 12, 1945 in Franklin County, AL to Arley A. and Dicie Dean Long. She was preceded by her parents; her husband, Alfred Ellis Caldwell; and her brothers, Arley Long, Jimmie Long and Paul Long.
Deanie is survived by her husband, Harold Holt; her children, Gary Caldwell, James Caldwell (Elizabeth), Pam Buttrum (Ronald), Ronald Holt and Frankie Holt (Linda); her brother, Jack Long (Alice); 10 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.
The family to extend a special thanks to Shawn and Jessica Richardson, Pam Buttrum, Pam Long and Billy Riggs.
Akins Funeral Home is assisting the family.
