ETHRIDGE, TENNESSEE — Willodean Goode, 92, died August 25, 2022. Visitation will be today from 5 to 8 p.m. at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral will be Sunday at 2 p.m. with burial in Lawrence County Memorial Gardens.

