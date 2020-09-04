MURFREESBORO, TENN. — Willodean Miller White of Murfreesboro, TN was born April 17, 1935 and passed into eternity on September 2, 2020.
Visitation will be Sunday, September 5th at Colbert Memorial Chapel, Tuscumbia; receiving friends at 1 p.m. Service will immediately follow. Brother Delwin Kilgo will be officiating. Burial will be in Ebenezer Cemetery, Vinemont.
Dean was a cherished wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She was a tidy, southern homemaker whose door was always open and her table never too full. Dean’s fun and playful spirit was larger than life and her laugh was one for the ages. Eruptive, contagious and unforgettable! She was loving, a good listener, strong, and brazenly honest. She loved the Lord, a good cup of coffee, and always, always kept the rest of us on our toes. Dean was never afraid to fight for whom or what was right and even in her last days beat Alzheimer’s disease by bringing joy and laughter to those who cared for her. We know Paul was grinning ear to ear, waiting eagerly to welcome her home.
Dean was preceded in death by her parents, Guy and Mary Mamie Miller; husband, Paul O. White; brothers, Othal Miller, Melvin Miller, G.T. Miller, Bobby Miller, Fred Miller; and sister, Hilda Bartlett.
She is survived by siblings, Mildred Reid, Frank Miller, and Frances Kilgo; sons, Rick (Carolyn) White of Lewisburg, TN, Brian White (Joy) of Moulton; daughter, Paula (Jason) Oleham of Murfreesboro, TN; grandchildren, Justin White, Ben White, Sarah Brown, Noah White, Ethan Christison, Emily White, Aaron Christison, and Jonah White; great-grandchildren, Hayden White, Lilly White, Laike White, Eliza White, and Eleanor Brown.
Pallbearers are Justin White, Ben White, Noah White, Aaron Christison, Jonah White, and Gabriel Brown.
In lieu of flowers, family request that any donations can be made to Hampton Heights Baptist Church at 220 Baker Lane Tuscumbia, AL 35674.
Colbert Memorial Chapel is assisting the family. You may sign the online registry at colbertmemorial.com
