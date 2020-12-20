HALEYVILLE — Willow Dean Barnett, 86, died Friday, December 18, 2020. There will be no visitation. A graveside service will be held Tuesday, at 11 a.m., at Whitehouse Cemetery. Pinkard Funeral Home, Hayleyville directing.

