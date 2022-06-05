LEIGHTON
Wilma Joyce Cotton, 83, of Leighton, AL, passed away, June 2, 2022, at UAB after a brief illness. A graveside service will be Sunday, June 5th at 3:00 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Gardens with Bro. Brandon Kirby officiating.
Wilma is preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Bill Cotton; parents, Robert and Ida Cole Campbell; and brother, James Walker Campbell.
Wilma is survived by her sons, Lance Cotton and Monty Cotton (Delores); granddaughter Monica Cotton Kline (Michael); brother, Willie Campbell (Polly).
Wilma spent her life as a homemaker and caregiver for her son Lance who will miss his “Maw”.
Pallbearers are Lyndon Smith, Randall Parker, Larry Kimbrough, and Johnny Riggs.
The family would like to thank her special caregivers Sherrie, Liz and, Dr. Danny McFall and his nurse Robin for all their care and support the past months.
In lieu of flower donations can be made in Wilma’s memory to Old Town Creek Baptist Church Fellowship Building Fund, 5808 County Rd 460 Moulton, AL 35650.
