FLORENCE
Wilma Dee Bullard, 72, of Florence passed away on September 16, 2020. She was born to Theo and Reba Williams on September 11, 1948 in Lexington, Alabama. Wilma was a beloved elementary school teacher for 36 years at Lexington School. She loved spending time with her family, particularly her grandchildren and shopping for purses.
Wilma is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Larry Bullard; her son, Todd (Kellie) Bullard; grandchildren, Makenzie Bullard, Caleb Bullard, Sophie Jordan; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Theo and Reba Williams.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Doctors and Nurses at North Alabama Medical Center for all of their care and support.
There will be a visitation held for Mrs. Bullard at Elkins East Chapel on Saturday, September 19, 2020 from 12:00 to 2:00 P.M. with a service to immediately follow. Her final resting place will be Pettus Cemetery in Lexington. Doc Shell will be officiating the service.
Pallbearers will be Mitch Knight, Matt Brown, Josh Bullard, Tom Campbell, Randy Polk, and Sam Lerch.
Arrangements were entrusted to Elkins East Chapel. You are welcome to leave condolences on our website at www.elkinsfuneralhome.com.
