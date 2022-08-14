HAMILTON — Wilma Jean Gann, 85 , passed away Saturday August 13, 2022. Visitation will be held on Monday, August 15, 2022, 12:30 p.m., until service time beginning at 2 p.m., at the Hamilton First Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Gann Cemetery.

