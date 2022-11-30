LAWRENCEBURG, TENN.

Wilma Garner Morrison, 101, died November 27, 2022. Graveside service will be Friday at 11 a.m. at Deerfield Cemetery with Neal Funeral Home directing. She was a member of Greenwood United Methodist Church.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.