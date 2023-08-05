FLORENCE — Wilma Beryl Huffaker (Moore), 94, of Florence passed away at her home August 1, 2023, following a lengthy illness. Her memorial service will be Monday, August 7, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. at Mt. Zion Church of Christ with Brad McKinnon and family members officiating. Visitation will begin at 11:00 a.m. at the church. She was born near Grove, Oklahoma on November 6, 1928, the eldest child of David Herman and Elsie Lila Keirsey Moore.

View our Print Replica