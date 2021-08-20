LAWRENCEBURG, TENN. — Wilma Jean Sears Kelley Newton, 87, died August 18, 2021. Visitation will be today from 5 to 8 at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral will be 3 p.m. Saturday in the chapel with burial in Black Cemetery. She was a member of New Hope Baptist Church.

