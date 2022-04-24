TUSCUMBIA — Wilma Grace Hill Johnson, 70, of Tuscumbia, passed away on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. Visitation will be Sunday, April 24, 2022, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel with Shane Swinney officiating. Interment will be in Huff Davis Cemetery, Tuscumbia.
Wilma was a member of Launch Point Church. She retired as a Department Manager from Walmart after thirty-three years. Wilma was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend and always lived life to the fullest.
She was preceded in death by her father, Roy Hill, Sr.; mother, Doris Hill; brother, Roy Hill, Jr.; and granddaughter, Shelby Johnson.
Wilma is survived by her loving husband of forty-seven years, Kenneth D. Johnson; children, Shonia Ray (Pat), Marcus Johnson (Melissa), Kenneth Wade Johnson, and Tracey Flynn (Craig); sisters, Wanda Smithson (Johnny) and Betty Bryan; grandchildren, Cia Brown, Andy Ray, Tyler Ray, Bailey Quigley, Mattie Johnson, and Mollie Johnson; great-grandson, William Ray; and several nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Andy Ray, Tyler Ray, Adam Liles, Michael Hill, Bruce Baker, and Daniel Cunningham. Barry Smithson and Clark Smithson will serve as honorary pallbearers.
