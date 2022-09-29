LORETTO, TENNESSEE — Wilma Lee Hunt, 86, died September 27, 2022. Visitation will be Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. at Greenhill Funeral Home. Funeral will be Saturday at 11 a.m. at Loretto First Baptist Church with burial in Loretto Memorial Gardens.

