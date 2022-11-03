KILLEN — Wilma Wylie Watson, age 81, of Killen, passed away Monday, October 31, 2022. Graveside service will be Friday, November 5th at 11 a.m. at Greenview Memorial Park with Kyle Davis officiating.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Murray Watson; father, Robert Wylie; mother, Della Duboise Elam; brothers, Larry Wylie and Gary Elam; nephew, Larry O. Wylie.
Survivors are her sister, Shirley Quigley (Ken Davis), Peggy Lujan, and Paula Elam; nephews, Shannon Peck, Kyle Morris, Dalton Elam, and Denver Elam; nieces, Sherri Harrison, Lisa Haag, Ladonna Gautney, and Jasmyn Belcher.
Williams Funeral Home of Florence directing.
