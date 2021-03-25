TUSCUMBIA — Wilmer W. Nelson of Tuscumbia, AL passed away Monday, March 22, 2021 at the age of 81. Visitation will be Friday, March 26, 2021 from 10-11 a.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel with a service to follow at 11 a.m. in the chapel. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens.
Wayne was born April 30, 1939 in Cherokee. He was retired from Texas Eastern. He was preceded in death by Sharon Nelson, his wife of more than 50 years.
Wayne enjoyed being outdoors, hunting, and fishing. He also enjoyed carpentry and building furniture.
Wayne is survived by his children, Robert Nelson, Susan Grimmitt (Charlie), and Lori Murray; grandchildren, Stephanie Taylor, Hannah Nelson, Garret Nelson, Mason Grimmitt, and Ainslie Grimmitt.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
You may sign the online registry at colbertmemorial.com
