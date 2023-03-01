KILLEN — Wilton Davis, 92, died February 27, 2023. Visitation will be Friday from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Elkins East Chapel. Funeral will follow at 12 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Bluewater Cemetery.

