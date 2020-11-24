FLORENCE — Wilton M. Brown, 67, died November 22, 2020. Graveside service is 11 a.m. Friday in Piney Grove Cemetery, Cypress Inn, TN. You’re invited to leave online condolences at www.elkinsfuneralhome.com.

