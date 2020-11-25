FLORENCE — Wilton Morrow Brown, Florence, Alabama, passed away peacefully at her home while surrounded by her loving family on November 22, 2020 at the age of 67 years old. She was born on November 23, 1952, in Alabama and married to Delbert Brown for 49 years.
She is survived by her husband, Delbert Brown; daughter, Amy Brown Frye and husband, Troy Frye; grandsons, Harper and Jonah Frye. Florence AL; sister, Emma and husband, Doug Henderson of Middleton TN and brother, Marvin and wife, Vernell Morrow, Cypress Inn, TN and many nieces and nephews.
Wilton has reunited in heaven with her son, Alan Brown; parents, Ernest and Merle Morrow and countless more.
Wilton was the epitome of grace and charm, combined with a style and beautiful elegance that brightened everyone she met. Above all she loved her Lord and Savior and served him daily. She was a devout Christian and a member of Piney Grove Baptist Church and also attended Faith Church in Florence. She led her life to be an example of love for her family and was the matriarch for all those extended into her life. Wilton cherished the time she spent with family and friends. She treasured every moment with her grandchildren and was a devoted wife, mother, and friend. Wilton was 1971 valedictorian at Waterloo High. She was a board member representing membership at Lauderdale County Teachers Credit Union.
Pallbearers will be Tommy Brown, Joel Brown, Brownie Brown, Brian Poole, Cody Martin, Jason Brown, Tim Woods, Hunter Brown, Brady Brown, Troy Frye. Honorary Pallbearers will be Harper Frye, Jonah Frye, Mickey Poole
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Dr. Danny McFall MD and all doctors and nurses at NW Alabama Cancer Center.
A graveside service will be held at 1904 Piney Road, Cypress Inn, TN on Friday 27th at 11 a.m. graveside with Bro. Greg Eaton officiting. Services are entrusted to Elkins Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Restoration Ranch, 722 Little Israel Rd, Tuscumbia, AL 35674 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Memphis TN.
You’re invited to leave online condolences at www.elkinsfuneralhome.com.
Commented