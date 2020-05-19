FLORENCE — Wincy L. Johnson, 88 of Florence, passed away May 17, 2020 at North Alabama Medical Center after a brief illness. Wincy Johnson loved. She loved her family. Her parents. Sister. Cousins. She loved her husband. Her children. Her grandchildren, her great-grandchildren. She loved friends. She found her greatest joy in the joys of others. Her spirits were genuinely lifted through their happiness. A provider, a protector, a supporter, she constantly thought of others, their well-being, their happiness, and their love. We will celebrate her love and our love for her during a graveside service to be held Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. in Greenview Memorial Park. Officiating will be Joe VanDyke.
Mrs. Johnson was preceded in death by her parents, John Logan and Gertrude Bowles.
Mrs. Johnson is survived her husband, James Johnson; sons, Mike Johnson (Teresa), Keith Johnson (Jo) and Tracy Johnson (Jessica); sister, Frances Blacklidge; grandchildren, Leslie Graves (Davis), Laurie Holder (Cody), Morgan Johnson, Matthew Johnson, Randall Wilson (Heather) and Tanya Rea (Jeremy); great-grandchildren, Logan Graves, Lucy Graves, Banks Holder, Jacob Rea, Bailey Rea, Liam Wilson, Colin Wilson and Reese Wilson; along with her nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Johnny Blacklidge, Jeremy Rea, Jacob Rea, Baily Rea, Davis Graves and Cody Holder.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
