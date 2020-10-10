LAWRENCEBURG, TENN. — Winford Calhoun, 74, died October 8, 2020. Visitation is 6-8 p.m. Sunday at Neal Funeral Home. Service is 2 p.m. Monday at the funeral home with burial to follow in Lawrence County Memorial Gardens. Mr. Calhoun served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam era.

