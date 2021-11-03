HAMILTON — Winford Hytower Lewis, 89, died November 1, 2021. Visitation will be Friday from 12 until service time beginning at 1 p.m. at Hamilton First Baptist Church with burial in Shiloh Cemetery. Hamilton Funeral Home is directing.

