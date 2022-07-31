SUMMERTOWN, TENNESSEE — Winford Leon Self, 71, died July 29, 2022. Visitation will be held today, from 5-8 p.m., at Neal Funeral Home. The funeral will be held Monday, August 1, 2022, at 2 p.m., at the funeral home with burial in Summertown Cemetery. He was retired for Cytec Industries.

