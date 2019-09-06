TUSCUMBIA
Winni Faye Parsons, age 87, of Tuscumbia, passed away on Wednesday, September 04, 2019 at Helen Keller Hospital.
Winni loved her family very much, and was the best mother and grandmother. She was a member of Wesley Memorial Methodist Church of Littleville for over 60 years. Everyone who knew her loved her and will miss her tremendously.
The visitation will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, September 07, 2019 at Spry Memorial Chapel with the funeral following at 1 p.m. in the chapel. Burial will be in Knights of Pythias Cemetery.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Ray Parsons; parents, John Turner and Myrtle Daisy Sparks; and siblings, John T. Sparks, Jr., Gene Sparks, Virginia Goss and Betty Sue Brown.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her daughter, Laura Michaels (husband, David); son, Anthony Parsons; grandchildren, Josh Burks, Hannah Michaels; sisters, Frances Hargett (husband, Jimmy), Geraldine Spivey; and a host of nieces and nephews.
The pallbearers will be Rodney Jones, Johnny Jones, Jimmy Hargett, Allen Goss, Joe Hargett and Chris Hargett.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Dr. Joseph Brasco, Dr. Bassam Choudry, Dr. Ryan Conner; and to all of the doctors, nurses, and staff of Helen Keller ICU for the love and care of our family.
Spry Memorial Chapel assisted the family. To leave private condolences, please visit our website at www.sprymemorialchapel.com.
Commented