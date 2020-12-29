TOWN CREEK — Winnie Jean Holland, 88, of Town Creek passed away December 26, 2020. A graveside service will be held today December 29, 2020 at 2 p.m. in Colbert Memorial Gardens. Josh Horton will be officiating.
She was a member of Washington Park Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Boss and Elizabeth Olinger; and husband, Kenneth Holland.
Survivors are son, Tim Holland (Patricia) and grandson, Matt Holland.
