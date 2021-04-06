TUSCUMBIA — Winnie Nixola McIver, 92, Tuscumbia, passed away on Saturday, April 3, 2021. Visitation will be Wednesday, April 7, from 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel with Brother Nick McSpadden officiating. Interment will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens.
Nickie was a member of Valdosta Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Manuane Wrather; and her husband, Gordon McIver.
Nickie is survived by her children, Pat Tidwell and Mike McIver (Carol); sister, Betty Whitehead (Horace); three grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Mycal Newton, Jerrod McIver, Rob Jackson, Joe Dobbs, Larry Hollandsworth, and Brandon Newton.
