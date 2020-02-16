TUSCUMBIA — Walker H. “Pappy” Kirkland, 96, of Tuscumbia, passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2020. Visitation will be Sunday, February 16, from 1:30 - 3 p.m., at Tuscumbia Church of Christ. The funeral service will immediately follow, at the church, with Jeff Abrams and Mark Kirkland officiating. Interment will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens, Tuscumbia.
Mr. Kirkland served in the US Army Air Corp during WWII. He was a member of Tuscumbia Church of Christ and the Tennessee Valley Country Club. He worked as a rural letter carrier for 30 years, ran a tile business, and owned Triangle Insulation Company.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 75 years, Joyce Weaver Kirkland; parents, Mose and Octavia Kirkland; siblings, Ned Kirkland (Ona Mae), Mary Ellen Piper (George), and Ralph Kirkland; and brother-in-law, Bill Schuessler.
Mr. Kirkland is survived by his sons, Ron Kirkland (Susan) and Doug Kirkland (Dereece); grandchildren, Shannon Hoyle (Emery), Kerrie Blanke (Cass), Mannin Frederick (Rodney), and Eric Kirkland (Ellen); great-grandchildren, Walker Hoyle, Virginia Kate Hoyle, Henry Thomas Blanke, Kirkland Blanke, Harper Blanke, Hannah Frederick, and Caleb Frederick; sister, Betty Schuessler; sister-in-law, Peggy Kirkland; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
Pallbearers will be Eric Kirkland, Matt Kirkland, Steve Kirkland, Manly Glee, Emery Hoyle, Cass Blanke, Rodney Frederick, and Walker Hoyle.
Special thanks to Dr. Jack McLendon, Grace Zills, and the staff of Medical Associates of the Shoals; Amedisys Home Health; and caregivers, YoYo Williams, LuLu Smith, and Margaret Jones.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or a favorite charity.
Online condolences may be left at morrisonfuneralhomes.com.
