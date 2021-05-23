SUMMERTOWN, TN — Woddie L. Escue, 79, died May 20, 2021.Visitation will be held May 22, 2021 from 4-8 p.m., and May 23, 2021, from 1-8 p.m., at Whispering Hills Free Church of God. The funeral will be held Monday, at 3 p.m., at the church, with burial in Summertown Cemetery. He was a retired Forestry Agent for the State of Tennessee. Neal Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.

