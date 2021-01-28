FLORENCE — Wonsuck Kim, D.O., age 59, of Florence, AL, passed away peacefully on January 25, 2021 surrounded by his loving family. A celebration of his life will be held on Friday, January 29, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at Woodmont Baptist Church, with Dr. Tom Phillips officiating. Williams Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Dr. Kim is survived by his loving wife of 19 years, Soo Mee Kim; their daughter, Ji Soo Kim; father, Young Boo Kim; mother, Joung Ja Cha; and sisters, Ryomin Kim and children, Lauren Kim and Chad Kim, and Ryowon Kim and husband, Peter Scilipote. Also surviving are his father-in-law, Il Ho Kim; mother-in-law, Kyung Hwa Kim; brother-in-law, Jung Hwan Kim and his wife, Youngjin Kim; and their children, Jina Kim and Jioh Kim.
Dr. Kim was born in Seoul, Korea, raised in Pennsylvania and received a B.A. in Chemistry from Franklin and Marshall College in Lancaster, PA. He received his medical degree from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine in 1987, completed his Internship in 1988 and Residency in Ophthalmology in 1991 at Ohio University. He completed a Cornea Fellowship at California Pacific Medical Center in San Francisco. He began his practice in Florence as a Cornea Specialist in 1992.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, www.pancan.org Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com
