FLORENCE — Woodven C. “Woody” Wright, Sr., 102, passed away Monday, September 16, 2019 at his home in Florence, Alabama. Woody was born February 24, 1917 to Arthur and Edna Wright in Bauxite, Arkansas, and the oldest of seven children. He graduated from Linn High School in 1934. Woody served in the U.S. military in WWII as a mechanic. He met his beautiful bride and wife of 76 years, Burnadine Jones, and they were married in Shaw, Mississippi.
In 1951, after graduation from Mississippi State, Woody began his lifetime career with TVA in Tupelo, MS, also working in Chattanooga, TN and Muscle Shoals, AL. Woody retired from TVA after 28 years of service. He also served as a Sunday School teacher and Elder in the First Christian Church.
Woody is survived by his wife, Burnadine; son, Woody Jr. (Sara); daughter, Gwyn (Tom) Sanderson; six grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; one brother, John Wright (Rosemary); and numerous nieces and nephews. Woody was preceded in death by his parents, a brother and his four sisters.
Visitation will be on Saturday, September 21, 2019 from 10 to 11 a.m. at First Christian Church with the funeral service to follow at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Tri- Cities Memorial Gardens.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
A special note of thanks to Woody’s exceptional caregivers, Margaret St Cyr, Luann Allen and Encompass Hospice, formerly Alacare. For those who wish, donations may be made to the Lupus Research Alliance.
Arrangements by Greenview Funeral Home.
