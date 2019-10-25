FLORENCE
Wray A. Burnett, 84, of Florence, passed away at home October 22, 2019. He was a U.S. Navy veteran and a retired assistant superintendent of Champion Papers.
Visitation will be Sunday, October 27, 2019 from 12-1 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. The funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Miles Stutts officiating. Burial will follow in Greenview Memorial Park with military funeral honors.
Mr. Burnett was preceded in death by his parents, J. Edgar and Amelia Urbanchoch Burnett.
He is survived by his wife, Phyllis Ruff Burnett; sons, David Burnett (Anna) and Derek Burnett; sisters, Barbara Pressley and Winford Warren, both of Canton, NC; grandchildren, Ben (Cassie), Stacey, Alan, Brittany and Becky Burnett, Jason Jones, Daniel Borden, Tiffany White and Jason Tillman; and great-grandchild, Benjamin Burnett.
Pallbearers will be Ben Burnett, Alan Burnett, Benjamin Burnett, Daniel Borden, Jordan Thigpen and Seth Burbank.
Honorary pallbearer will be Jimmy Luna.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
Commented