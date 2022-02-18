SATSUMA — Wyatt Underwood Reaves, 73, passed away peacefully at home on February 12, 2022.
Wyatt was born on April 8, 1948 in Tuscumbia, Alabama to Audrey Underwood Reaves and Edna Louise Von Boeckmann Reaves. Wyatt graduated from Deshler High School in 1966 and married Martha Gayle Maddox on June 17, 1967. He graduated from the University of North Alabama in 1970, double majoring in Math and Chemistry. After graduation, Wyatt began working for Ciba-Geigy in McIntosh, Alabama in various roles including Quality Control, Production, and Safety, where he worked for 40 years. Anyone who knew Wyatt knows that he loved feeding his family, friends, neighbors, and co-workers and always cooked for a crowd.
Wyatt was preceded in death by his parents, Audrey and Edna Reaves; his older sister, Audrey Lois Tompkins; and best friend, Bill Aycock. Wyatt is survived by his wife of 54 years, Martha Reaves; his sons, J. Todd Reaves (Whitney) of Lake Jackson, Texas and David Reaves (Joanna) of Auburn, Alabama; grandchildren, Meredith Reaves, Prather Reaves, Anne Reynolds Reaves, and Bradford Reaves; best friend, Faye Aycock and family of Muscle Shoals, Alabama; and other extended family, friends, and neighbors.
The family will plan a private memorial service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Diabetes Association, American Heart Association, or a charity of your choice.
