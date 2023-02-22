KILLEN — Wylodean McLaughlin, 95, died February 20, 2023. Visitation will be Thursday from 12 to 2 p.m. at Atlas Church of Christ. Funeral will follow at 2 p.m. at the church with burial in Atlas Cemetery. Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

