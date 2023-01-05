CHEROKEE — Wylodean Nichols Glover, 85 of Cherokee, passed away Friday, December 30, 2022. The family will receive friends Friday, January 6, 2023 from 1:00-2:30 at Morrison Funeral Home in Cherokee.

