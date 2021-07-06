COLLINWOOD, TENNESSEE — Wylodean Rich Martin, 90, died July 3, 2021. Visitation is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. service time Tuesday at Shackelford Funeral Home, Collinwood. Burial to follow in Railroad Cemetery, Iron City. She was the wife of the late Vernon Martin.

