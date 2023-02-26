FLORENCE — Wyman Guy Hamilton, Jr., of Florence, passed away February 22, 2023.
He was Deacon Emeritus of Highland Baptist Church, Florence. Born in 1930, this man was raised in a log house with no electricity, no running water and no indoor plumbing. He knew how to plow a field working a pair of mules, he developed a strong back and strong shoulders and arms. He grew up with a foundation of love from family and from his church. Seeing his gifts, his mother encouraged education after high school. He went to Florence State Teachers College where he met his future bride. He became a radio and TV repair technician and later taught at Burell-Slater Vocational School. He was a man who was an honorable Christian, righteous and holy. In 1971 he started the radio and television ministry at Highland Baptist Church and served faithfully for many decades. To his children he was the perfect picture of what a father and husband should be, kind and gentle, yet strong and confident. He showed us how to love our spouse and children. He cared for mother with a selfless love that inspired us. He is our hero. This quiet confident man influenced untold numbers of people to seek Christ and live a better life. Even in his final few days, doctors, nurses, hospital staff, family and friends were all amazed and inspired at his courage, character and perseverance.
Visitation will be Monday, February 27, 2023, at Highland Baptist Church from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. The funeral service will begin at 1 p.m., at the church with Rev. John Brock officiating. Burial will follow in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens.
Mr. Hamilton was preceded in death by his loving wife of 69 years, Cherovise “Mickie” McMickin Hamilton; parents, Wyman and Levena Hamilton; sister, Barbara Stanfield; and brothers, Charles and Robert Hamilton.
He is survived by his sister, Elizabeth Glass. He is also survived by his son, Phillip Guy Hamilton, Sr. and wife Charlotte; daughter, Cherovise Lambert and husband, Sam, and Myra Ellen Russell and husband, Paul; grandchildren, Phillip Hamilton, Jr. (Crystal), Samuel Lambert, Jr. (Rebecca), Wyman Hamilton (Kaci), Carra-Ellen James (Justin), Guy Alexander Lambert, Emily Russell, and Cynthia Fisackerly (Matthew); and great-grandchildren, Adalyn Lambert, Kennedy Hamilton, Maela Lambert, Kayman Hamilton, Clara Hamilton, Emitt Lambert, Avy James, Scarlett James, Trey Hamilton, Ann Gibson Hamilton, Collin Hamilton, Naomi Fisackerly, and Stella Presley Fisackerly.
Pallbearers will be Phillip Hamilton, Jr., Wyman Hamilton, Samuel Lambert, Guy Lambert, Matt Fisackerly, and Justin James.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Highland Baptist Church TV Ministry.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
