MOULTON — Wayman Thomas Potter, 82, died September 3, 2021. Visitation is noon to 2 p.m. Sunday at Lawrence Funeral Home with service following in the chapel at 2 p.m. Burial is in Moulton Memory Gardens. Wayman was the husband of the late MaeFean Horton Potter.

